PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD is LexAurum Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,858 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,514,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,695 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,593 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,301,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 524,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.77 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

