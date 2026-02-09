61,412 Shares in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,212,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 206,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 156.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 171,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 1,395.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,386 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,106,000.

Shares of FFLC stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $865.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $50.38.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

