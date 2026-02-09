New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Baird upgraded GEV to “outperform” with a $923 price target, arguing overcapacity risks are less likely than previously thought — a clear analyst endorsement that can support further upside. Baird upgrades GE Vernova, says overcapacity risks ‘farther away than believed’
- Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business booked 1.1 GW of U.S. repower orders for 2025, using U.S.-manufactured nacelles and drive trains — this directly supports near?term revenue and backlog growth in a high?margin services/repower segment. GE Vernova Bolsters US Onshore Wind Fleet with 1.1 GW of Repower Orders in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks) highlight a month?long share gain and cite AI-driven power demand, grid investments and repowering tailwinds — reinforcing momentum and investor attention. GEV Stock Surges 9.7% in a Month: Time to Hold or Book Profits?
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova completed a $2.6 billion multi?tranche senior notes offering to help fund the remaining 50% of Prolec GE; proceeds are earmarked for acquisition financing and general corporate purposes — strategic but increases leverage. GE Vernova Announces Closing of $2.6 Billion Public Offering of Senior Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note GEV is a “trending” stock — helpful for liquidity and attention but not a fundamental driver by itself. GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage questioning whether GEV has “run too far” after a ~97% one?year gain highlights valuation concerns and could prompt profit?taking by momentum traders. Has GE Vernova (GEV) Run Too Far After 97% One Year Share Price Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term pullbacks appeared (MarketWatch noted a recent daily decline), suggesting some investors are booking gains despite the stock’s outperformance — adds near?term volatility risk. GE Vernova Inc. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE Vernova Stock Up 5.6%
Shares of GEV opened at $778.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $670.00 and a 200 day moving average of $629.55. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $795.50.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
