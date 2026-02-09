New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of GEV opened at $778.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $670.00 and a 200 day moving average of $629.55. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $795.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.