Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 663,012 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $124,777,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,572,000 after buying an additional 1,320,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,057,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,122,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,021,000 after acquiring an additional 748,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 89.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 540,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BRBR opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Key Stories Impacting BellRing Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

