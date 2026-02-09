Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 810,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,212,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $676.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 15,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 83,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,460. The trade was a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

