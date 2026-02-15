ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 10.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $34,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,144,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,339 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,005 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,673.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,196,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.