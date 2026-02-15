Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 181.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $393.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $378,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,502.56. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

