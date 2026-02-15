Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 514,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 127.8% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 228,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Hovde Group raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $66.48 and a one year high of $93.43.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.82 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

