Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Plexus were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,617,000 after acquiring an additional 87,551 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Plexus by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 242,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 73.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply raised forward earnings estimates across 2026–2028 (examples: FY2026 to $6.64 from $6.38, FY2027 to $7.34 from $7.08, FY2028 to $8.06 from $7.86) and lifted quarterly forecasts (e.g., Q2 2026 to $1.62 from $1.51, Q3 2026 to $1.72 from $1.65, Q4 2026 to $1.79 from $1.70). Zacks also maintains a “Strong?Buy” rating — the upgrades support higher future profitability expectations and are a clear bullish signal to investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus data shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average target price of $189.20 (MarketBeat summary). That target is below the current trading level, signaling mixed analyst views on upside from here. Plexus Corp. Receives $189.20 Average Target Price

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,350. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $987,612.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,880.69. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $6,077,670. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $201.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.81. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $211.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Plexus’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

