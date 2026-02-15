Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118,386 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tableaux LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,589,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after buying an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after buying an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $92,628,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $652.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $656.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.