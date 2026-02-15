Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 40,741 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 279,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of URBN stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $758,743.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,511,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,572,296.17. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $663,856.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,987,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,402,883.50. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,168 shares of company stock valued at $45,325,456. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

