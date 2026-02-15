Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,477 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 231,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 146.07%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.