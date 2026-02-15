Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 2,620.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in APi Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities raised shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on APi Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

NYSE:APG opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.70. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,060. The trade was a 75.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $275,720 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

