Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 9,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FER stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th.

Several research analysts recently commented on FER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Read Our Latest Report on FER

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.