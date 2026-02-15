Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 541.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 94.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.06.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $369.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $380.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

