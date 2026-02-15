Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.60 Million

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Torch of Liberty has a total market cap of $21.60 million and $1.13 million worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torch of Liberty token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Torch of Liberty has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,158.05 or 0.99772342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.08 or 1.00320008 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Torch of Liberty Token Profile

Torch of Liberty’s genesis date was June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official website is torchofliberty.global. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc.

Buying and Selling Torch of Liberty

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.0218055 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,159,088.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torch of Liberty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torch of Liberty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torch of Liberty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

