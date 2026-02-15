Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amentum were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Amentum by 1,517.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 433.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMTM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amentum from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

