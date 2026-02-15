ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 6.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $115.31. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

