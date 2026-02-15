ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 393.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,861,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 71,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $81.96.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

