Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 29,196 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $46,972,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 272.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after buying an additional 240,129 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 180,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 152,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.29. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.