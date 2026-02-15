OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $368.60

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. OpenEden OpenDollar has a market cap of $275.11 million and $368.60 worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenEden OpenDollar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,158.05 or 0.99772342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.08 or 1.00320008 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OpenEden OpenDollar

OpenEden OpenDollar launched on January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 73,311,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,415,021 tokens. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x. The official website for OpenEden OpenDollar is openeden.com.

Buying and Selling OpenEden OpenDollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 73,305,563.95578546 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 0.99889176 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenEden OpenDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenEden OpenDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenEden OpenDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenEden OpenDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenEden OpenDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.