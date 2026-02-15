aixbt by Virtuals Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.36 Million (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and $16.36 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,158.05 or 0.99772342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.08 or 1.00320008 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals’ launch date was November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. The official message board for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.substack.com. The official website for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.tech. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915. The last known price of aixbt is 0.02275921 USD and is up 9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $17,354,325.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars.

