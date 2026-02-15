Efinity Token Price Up 284.9% Over Last 7 Days (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $32.08 thousand worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 284.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,158.05 or 0.99772342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,887.08 or 1.00320008 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,915,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

