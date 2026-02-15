Animecoin (ANIME) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Animecoin (ANIME) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Animecoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Animecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Animecoin has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and $10.75 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Animecoin

Animecoin launched on March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.00593151 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $10,225,360.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

