William John Jr. Decooman Sells 7,671 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total transaction of C$385,084.20.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
TSE:DPM opened at C$51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.76. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$15.94 and a 52-week high of C$55.24.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The mining company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$471.85 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 41.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dundee Precious Metals
DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.
