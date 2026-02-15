Scot Jarvis Sells 5,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scot Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,434,862.80. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of KTOS stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.13 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha initiated coverage with a bullish thesis highlighting Kratos’ role in U.S. defense industrial rebuilding and growth areas like unmanned systems and attrition?driven defense spending — a narrative that can support higher valuation and investor interest. Kratos Defense: A $134 Story In The Age Of Attrition
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos expanded a commercial application — a partnership with Champion Tire & Wheel to extend automated truck platooning for the NASCAR 2026 season — showing revenue diversification and commercial validation of its autonomy technologies. Kratos and Champion Tire & Wheel Expand Automated Truck Platooning for NASCAR 2026 Season
- Positive Sentiment: Recent Wall Street support and institutional flows appear constructive: multiple buy/overweight analyst ratings and elevated price targets (median ~$125) plus reported institutional adds (e.g., BlackRock increasing shares) bolster investor confidence. Earnings release / Quiver summary (includes analyst & institutional notes)
- Neutral Sentiment: Kratos scheduled its Q4 and FY2025 earnings release and conference call for Feb. 23 (post?market) — a near?term catalyst that can drive volatility either way depending on results and guidance. Earnings Conference Call Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces are debating market support for KTOS (mixed takeaways); these narratives can amplify moves but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc Gaining or Losing Market Support?
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short?interest reports in feeds show anomalous/zero and NaN values — data appears inconsistent and likely unreliable; unclear near?term impact until corrected reporting.
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling activity has been reported (many executives selling shares, no purchases shown), which can create perception of selling pressure or governance concerns for some investors. Quiver report with insider trading details
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
