Scot Jarvis Sells 5,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scot Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,434,862.80. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.13 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

