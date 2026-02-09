Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV is Western Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,853 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $42,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,982,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 214,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1928 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

