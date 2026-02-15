Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $64,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802,878 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,253,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,140,000 after buying an additional 1,953,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,299,000 after buying an additional 1,805,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.