Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price at C$147.67

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.67.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Desjardins set a C$157.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on CGI from C$139.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$101.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$98.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 8.3679245 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

