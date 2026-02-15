Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) vs. Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH – Get Free Report) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cache and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cache N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway 3.37% N/A -36.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cache and Rent the Runway”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway $306.20 million 0.65 -$69.90 million ($2.92) -2.04

Cache has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rent the Runway.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Cache shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cache and Rent the Runway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cache 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rent the Runway 1 2 0 0 1.67

Given Cache’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cache is more favorable than Rent the Runway.

Summary

Cache beats Rent the Runway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cache

Cache, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman’s specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. Rent the Runway, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

