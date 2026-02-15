Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Sells $253,630.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Trutna sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $253,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,189.34. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $529.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.65. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BWB. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.