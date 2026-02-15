Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 210.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $53.86 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 results and reaffirmed guidance — Enbridge posted record full?year earnings of CAD $7.1B (?$3.23/sh) for 2025 and reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, while growing secured backlog to $39B, supporting longer?term cash?flow visibility. Read More.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

