Short Interest in GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ:GLCR) Expands By 94.1%

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ:GLCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,828 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 2,488 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,013 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLCR opened at $27.87 on Friday. GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $836,100.00, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.27.

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2588 dividend. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

About GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF

Listed Funds Trust – GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Iceland. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MarketVector Iceland Global Index, by using full replication technique.

