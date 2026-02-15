SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $532,082.56 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $532,082.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,083,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,824.04. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 23,063 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $303,278.45.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $780,116.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Tomer Weingarten sold 6,346 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $95,443.84.

On Thursday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,892,723.61.

On Monday, December 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $564,012.72.

SentinelOne stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on S. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

