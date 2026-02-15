International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

NYSE IFF opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,068,000 after buying an additional 4,069,075 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,703,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,405 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $212,090,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,264,000 after buying an additional 2,363,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating — the largest PT bump cited (roughly 20% upside), providing a strong buy-side catalyst. Wells Fargo PT Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating — the largest PT bump cited (roughly 20% upside), providing a strong buy-side catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup boosted its PT to $95 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near-term bullish endorsement that supports upward momentum. Citigroup PT Raise

Citigroup boosted its PT to $95 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near-term bullish endorsement that supports upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $91 and maintained an “overweight” call, adding further analyst support. Barclays PT Raise

Barclays lifted its price target to $91 and maintained an “overweight” call, adding further analyst support. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded IFF from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $97 target, signaling increased confidence in the turnaround story. Oppenheimer Upgrade

Oppenheimer upgraded IFF from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $97 target, signaling increased confidence in the turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its PT to $85 and kept an “outperform” view, adding to the cluster of buy-side revisions. Mizuho PT Raise

Mizuho raised its PT to $85 and kept an “outperform” view, adding to the cluster of buy-side revisions. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas trimmed its PT slightly to $88 (from $89) but still rates the shares “outperform” — a modest calibration rather than a reversal of conviction. BNP Paribas PT Adjust

BNP Paribas trimmed its PT slightly to $88 (from $89) but still rates the shares “outperform” — a modest calibration rather than a reversal of conviction. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue of $2.59B beat estimates modestly but was down ~6.6% Y/Y and EPS of $0.80 missed consensus (~$0.85). Profitability contracted versus prior year, which creates near-term performance risk. Q4 Earnings Release

Q4 results were mixed: revenue of $2.59B beat estimates modestly but was down ~6.6% Y/Y and EPS of $0.80 missed consensus (~$0.85). Profitability contracted versus prior year, which creates near-term performance risk. Negative Sentiment: Third-party summaries highlight sharper profitability declines (net income and operating profit down materially) and other mixed cash-flow metrics — these details amplify downside risk if execution or margins don’t recover. Quiver Quant Coverage

Third-party summaries highlight sharper profitability declines (net income and operating profit down materially) and other mixed cash-flow metrics — these details amplify downside risk if execution or margins don’t recover. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was set at roughly $10.5B–$10.8B vs. a ~$10.7B consensus — the midpoint is in line but the range keeps guidance slightly uncertain; EPS guidance was unclear in the release, increasing ambiguity. Investor Presentation / Press Release

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

