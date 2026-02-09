Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

