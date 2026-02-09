Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,422 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,728,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 729.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,855,000 after buying an additional 1,982,763 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 99.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,983,000 after purchasing an additional 923,038 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,594,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $111.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.29, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 395,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,336,921.39. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,639 shares of company stock worth $103,844,778. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

