Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Position Reduced by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

AVUS stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $117.42.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

