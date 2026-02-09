18,291 Shares in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 94.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 137.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price target on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.77.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

