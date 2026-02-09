New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $38.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $38,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $253.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

