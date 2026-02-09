CrowdStrike $CRWD Position Lessened by SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 7.2% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $395.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of -313.89, a P/E/G ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.