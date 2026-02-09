WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,471,000 after buying an additional 136,915 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,763,000 after acquiring an additional 158,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2972 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.