Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,316 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,125,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,986,000 after acquiring an additional 943,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.