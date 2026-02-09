MB Generational Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93.
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
