Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.36 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 14,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after buying an additional 3,575,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,425,000 after acquiring an additional 949,328 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $198.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average is $172.37. The stock has a market cap of $266.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.