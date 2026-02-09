ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 28,200 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AppLovin worth $280,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $39,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AppLovin from $721.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.23.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 187,986 shares of company stock worth $101,032,761 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APP opened at $406.72 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

