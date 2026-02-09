Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $13.43 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 7.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 102.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vertiv by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $195.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

