Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $817,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 13.6%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $846.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

