Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Position Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $45,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

