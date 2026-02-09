Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,115 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 25.80% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $63,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTD opened at $57.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition. LCTD was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

